In pact with NPCI, CUB launches ‘On-the-Go’ wearable keychain for debit card customers

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
City Union Bank (CUB), in collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and its manufacturing partner Seshaasai, has announced the launch of RuPay On-the-Go contactless wearable keychain for its debit card customers.
Launched by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, on Sunday at New Delhi, CUB is introducing this keychain payment mode to enable customers to make payments on-the-go, according to a statement.
The keychain can be requested through net banking, mobile banking, and at CUB’s branches.
“This contactless wearable keychain will be part of their daily lifestyle and enable customers to tap and make cashless payments securely. This would increase digital payment behaviour among customers, especially the younger generation and students, by enabling faster check out and less waiting in queue with features to set the spend limit, enable/disable usage through net banking, and CUB’s All-in-One mobile app,” said N Kamakodi, MD & CEO, City Union Bank.
Also see: City Union Bank Q2 profit grows 15% to ₹182 crore
This On-the-Go solution allows the bank’s customers to carry payment cards on their keychains, making for fast and convenient payments up to ₹5,000 at all Rupay-enabled point of sale devices (PoS) without entering a PIN.
Customers would be required to hold the keychain in front of the PoS devices during payment, similar to tapping the card. For payments above ₹5,000, customers need to tap, followed by entering their PIN.
Currently, the keychain will be linked to the operative account of the customers. However, as a part of the second phase of the launch, CUB is planning to integrate the On-the-Go wearables with prepaid/credit cards to serve non-CUB customers as well.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...