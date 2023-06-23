InCred Money has launched a curated alternate asset platform to invest in alternate assets. In the first of such products, it has introduced corporate bonds with an issuance that offers investors fixed returns of 12.5 per cent per annum.

The investor-first platform enables diversification and wealth creation through a user-friendly process, democratising access to products previously available only to ultra HNIs and institutions.

The platform will span both B2C and B2B2C verticals, providing a comprehensive suite of investment products and services for both investors and financial advisors.

Vijay Kuppa, CEO, InCred Money said the platform will make it easier for investors to access the bond market and will be a valuable tool for investors. It will help investors build well-diversified and resilient portfolios for achieving their financial goals, he added.

Bhupinder Singh, Founder and CEO, InCred Group, said the democratisation of investment opportunities covering the mass affluent and retail segments will be driven by digital platforms that unlock access to non-traditional assets for investors and their advisors.

This maiden product offering is the first step towards enabling retail clients to diversify into the alternates space and will be followed by many more interesting opportunities for them to generate potential alpha, he added.