Indel Money has registered a 20 per cent rise in its revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal year at ₹78.52 crore, compared to Rs 65.52 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Growth in the profit is recorded at ₹16.76 crore. Debt-to-Equity ratio also improved in the quarter, which is a remarkable sign of low leverage and significant cash flow generation.

Umesh Mohanan, Executive Director & CEO, Indel Money, said, “Despite having a high interest rate regime and funding restrictions due to RBI norms, our performance in the Q1FY25 highlights our perseverance and commitment in maintaining a sustained growth and operational excellence every quarter.

The significant growth in our gross revenues and the assets under management underscore our strategic focus on expanding our footprint beyond traditional strongholds and enhancing value for our stakeholders.

We are confident to maintain this growth momentum in the coming quarters as well on robust GDP growth and credit growth which will enhance demand for gold loans in the country.”

Indel Money has been maintaining a healthy Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) while meeting all the regulatory requirements. The company plans to add more than 80 branches in the current fiscal year. It has a total of 320 branches, spreading across 14 States and the Union territories.

The company’s current annual disbursements stand at around Rs6,000 crore and loan portfolio stands at around ₹1,850 crore, out of which 91 per cent is gold loans.