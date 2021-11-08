India ahead of China in financial inclusion metrics: Report

India is now ahead of China in financial inclusion metrics according to a report authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India.

Sound financial inclusion policies have a multiplier effect on economic growth, reducing poverty and income inequality, while also being conducive for financial stability.

India has stolen a march in financial inclusion with the initiation of PMJDY accounts since 2014, enabled by a robust digital infrastructure and also careful recalibration of bank branches and thereby using the BC model judiciously for furthering financial inclusion. Such financial inclusion has also been enabled by use of digital payments as between 2015 and 2020, mobile and internet banking transactions per 1,000 adults have increased to 13,615 in 2019 from 183 in 2015.

"The number of bank branches per 100,000 adults rose to 14.7 in 2020 from 13.6 in 2015, which is higher than Germany, China and South Africa. Our research also shows that States with higher PMJDY accounts balances have seen a perceptible decline in crime. We also observed that there is both statistically significant and economically meaningful drop in consumption of intoxicants such as alcohol and tobacco products in States where more PMJDY accounts are opened," the report said.

BC Model

The Banking Correspondent (BC) model in India is enabled to provide a defined range of banking services at low cost and hence is instrumental in promoting financial inclusion. Interestingly, the new branch authorisation policy of 2017 – which recognises BCs that provide banking services for a minimum of 4 hours per day and for at least 5 days a week as banking outlets has progressively obviated the need to set up brick and mortar branches. For example, the number of ‘Banking Outlets in Villages - BCs’ has risen from 34,174 in March 10 to 12.4 lakh in December 20. Such progress shows an impressive outreach of banking services through branchless banking.

However, the success of financial inclusion depends upon BCs who are micro-level entrepreneurs. As per RBI guidelines, under the BC Model, while a BC can work for more than one bank, at the point of customer interface, a retail outlet or a sub-agent of a BC shall represent and provide banking services of only one bank. Interoperability of transactions is permitted by RBI at the retail outlets or sub-agents of BCs (i.e. at the point of customer interface), subject to certain conditions. Herein lies the problem.

"It is sometimes observed that there is no uniformity among the BCs across banks regarding adherence to the above guidelines. PSBs mostly follow ‘branch-led BC model’ , while other banks follow ‘branch less/corporate BC model’. The BCs of PSBs extend basic banking services, including opening of accounts, from a fixed location under the oversight of specific bank branch. The BCs of other banks operate through ‘micro ATM/kiosk application on mobile’ and primarily provide fee-based financial services, viz. withdrawals and remittance services, using hand-held devices. This also adds to the bottom-line by way of interchange fee from the PSBs or remittance fee from PSB customers. As a typical example, BCs convert AePS ON-US transactions of one set of bank customers, to AePS OFF-US issuer transactions and also carry out multiple AePS ON-US and AePS OFF-US transactions on the primary bank application/software," the report said.