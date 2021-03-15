India Covid vaccinations top 3.15 crore, but surging new cases a worry

India, on Monday, emerged the third country after the US and China to complete three crore Covid-19 vaccinations, even though the rise in fresh cases continued to be a cause of concern.

According to the Health Ministry, till Monday evening, States and Union Territories across the country administered over 3.15 crore Covid-19 vaccine shots in the country, helping India scale yet another landmark. The US and China, the countries that commenced the vaccinations much earlier than India, carried out 10.7 crore and 5.25 crore vaccinations, respectively, till Sunday.

India is also witnessing yet another surge in Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, the number of fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the country was 26,291 – nearly 1,000 more than the previous day. Five States – Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu – accounted for over 78 per cent of these new cases, which took the total number of active cases to 2,19,262. With this, the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country inched closer to 1.14 crore, of which, over 1.1 crore recovered while close to 1.59 lakh succumbed to the infection till date.

Highest daily cases

Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases of 16,620 – 63 per cent of all new cases – followed by Kerala (1,792) and Punjab (1,492).

According to the Health Ministry, a rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight States. In addition to five States mentioned earlier, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, too, witnessed a rising trend. Kerala, on the other hand, has been seeing a consistent declining trend last one month, the ministry statement said.

At 2,19,262, India’s total active caseload now stands at 1.93 per cent of the total positive cases. Around 77 per cent of these active cases are in three States – Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab. Maharashtra alone accounts for more than 58 of the total active cases in the country.