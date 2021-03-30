India in watchlist for inclusion in FTSE government bond index

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India will be added to the watch list for potential inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Government Bond Index (EMGBI), according to FTSE Russell.
FTSE Russell, which is a leading global multi-asset index, analytics and data provider, announced this in its results of semi-annual country classification review for fixed income and equities.
Once India becomes part of the EMGBI, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) could step up investment in the Government Securities (G-Sec) market, say market players.
The possibility of inclusion in EMGBI is good news for the government as its borrowing programme in FY22 is also high at about ₹12.05-lakh crore (₹12.80-lakh crore in FY21). FPI investment in G-Secs could take the pressure off banks to invest in these bonds and allow them to focus on lending.
As per the Reserve Bank of India’s latest monthly bulletin, FPIs owned only 2.10 per cent of the Central government-dated securities as of December-end 2020.
As per FTSE Russell’s December-end 2020 fact sheet, the FTSE EMGBI measures the performance of local currency government bonds from 16 countries, providing abroad benchmark for portfolio managers looking for a measure of sovereign emerging markets.
The 16 countries include Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Hungary, Indonesia, Mexico, Malaysia, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Thailand, Turkey and South Africa.
To join the EMGBI, a market must satisfy the market size and credit criteria. Accessibility of bonds and markets and replicability of returns are additional requirements.
“Once a market has met all the requirements, an announcement will be made that this market is eligible for inclusion into the EMGBI.
“If it continues to meet all three requirements for three consecutive months after the announcement, the market will join the EMGBI at the end of the three months that follow.”
For entry into EMGBI, the outstanding amount of a market’s eligible issues must total at least $10 billion for the market to be considered eligible for inclusion.
To remain eligible for the index, a market must maintain a minimum market size of at least half of the entry-level market size criteria.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...