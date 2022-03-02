India Inc mops up $3 b more via ECBs in Jan 2022 vs Dec 21

India Inc raised $3.1211 billion more via external commercial borrowings (ECBs) in January 2022 vis-a-vis the preceding month in the backdrop of indications that global interest rates are headed north.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) alone accounted for 60.33 per cent of the total ECBs aggregating $7.8966 billion raised by Indian companies in January 2022, per Reserve Bank of India data.

RIL mopped up ECBs aggregating $4.7643 billion under both automatic and approval routes.

Besides RIL, the companies that raised substantial sums via ECBs include: Shriram Transport Finance Company ($725 million), Renew Power and Indian Railway Finance Corporation ($500 million each), Jindal Steel & Power ($450 million), ATC Tires ($171 million) and ONGC Videsh and JSW Steel ($100 million each).

ECBs raised by India Inc in January 2022 shot up 112 per cent vis-a-vis the January 2021 level of $3.7316 billion.

External Commercial Borrowings are commercial loans raised by eligible resident entities from recognised non-resident entities and should conform to parameters such as minimum maturity, permitted and non-permitted end-uses, maximum all-in-cost ceiling, etc.