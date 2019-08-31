Money & Banking

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank

PTI Mumbai | Updated on August 31, 2019 Published on August 31, 2019

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Saturday said India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded its long-term issuer rating to ‘IND A+’.

“India Ratings and Research has downgraded Yes Bank Ltd’s long-term issuer rating to ‘IND A+’ from ‘IND AA-,” the bank said in a BSE filing.

“The outlook is negative. The agency has affirmed the bank’s short-term issuer rating at ‘IND A1+’,” it added.

According to Ind-Ra, ‘IND AA’ rating signifies “high degree of safety” regarding timely servicing of financial obligations, while instruments rated ‘IND A’ have “adequate degree of safety”.

Published on August 31, 2019
Yes Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bank employees stage protest against Centre’s merger plan