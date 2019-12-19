India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank

Realme Buds Air review: These Apple rip-offs sound good for the price
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
India Ratings and Research on Thursday downgraded the long term and short term ratings of Yes Bank and placed it on the Rating Watch Negative as the troubled lender failed to meet its expectations for equity infusion.
“India Ratings and Research has downgraded Yes Bank’s Long-Term Issuer Rating to ‘IND A’ from ‘IND A+’ and its Short-Term Issuer Rating to ‘IND A1’ from ‘IND A1+’. The agency has simultaneously placed the ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the earlier rating was Negative,”it said in a statement.
Read more: Yes Bank to favourably consider Citax’s $500 million investment offer
The rating agency said the downgrade reflects the inadequate progress in the quantum and pace of equity infusions, which is critical for providing sufficient cushion for the credit cost impact of the stressed asset pool.
“Although the liquidity position of the bank seemed adequate at end-September 2019, Ind-Ra believes that, in the absence of improvements on the capital side, the ability of the bank to manage its asset and liability maturities might be tested further,” it further said.
The agency further said that Yes Bank’s CET1 adjusted for provision divergence was about 8.5 per cent as on September 30, 2019 against the published figure of 8.7 per cent. The CET1 was lower than the average 12 per cent of most private sector banks.
The low CET1 is also accompanied by lower provisions on large corporate exposures and stressed book that is almost 1.5 times the gross non performing assets of Yes Bank, the agency said.
“Furthermore, the bank’s exposure concentration (top 20 exposures to the total equity) increased to 2.5 times in 2018-19 (lower denominator effect) from 2.16 times in 2017-18,” India Ratings further said.
Yes Bank scrip however gained 6.74 per cent and closed at Rs 49.90 apiece on BSE on Thursday.
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
Detailed, honest audio output along with a wide frequency spectrum that can impress even demanding audio ...
Women need to develop skills concurrent with their stage of career, says the Founder-President of Avtar
It has been a roller-coaster year when it comes to jobs, talent and skills.A depressed economy in 2019 has ...
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...