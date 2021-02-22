India Ratings revises outlook on overall banking sector to ‘stable’ for FY22

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India Ratings and Research, on Monday, said it has revised its outlook on the overall banking sector to ‘stable’ for 2021-22 from ‘negative’.
“This is because substantial systemic measures have reduced the system-wide Covid-19-linked stress below the expected levels. Banks have also strengthened their financials by raising capital and building provision buffers,” it said in a statement.
“The regulatory changes led to an improvement in public sector banks’ ability to raise AT-1 capital, a high provision cover on legacy non performing assets, overall systemic support resulting in lower-than-expected Covid-19 stress, and minimal surprises arising out of amalgamation of PSBs,” it said.
For private sector banks it maintained the stable outlook, noting that they would continue to gain market share, both in assets and liabilities, while competing intensely with state-run lenders.
“Most have strengthened their capital buffers and proactively managed their portfolio,” it said.
India Ratings also expects that overall stressed assets (GNPA and restructured) could increase 30 per cent for the banking system – the increase is almost 1.7 times in the retail segment in the second half this fiscal. The stock of stressed retail assets for PSBs could increase to 2.9 per cent in 2021-22 from 2.1 per cent this fiscal, while it could increase from 1.2 per cent to 4.3 per cent for private banks.
It estimates GNPAs at 8.8 per cent in the current fiscal and 10.1 per cent next fiscal, and stressed assets at 10.9 per cent.
Provisioning cost has fallen from its earlier estimate of 2.3 per cent for 2020-21 to 2.1 per cent (including Covid-19-linked provisions) and is estimated at 1.5 per cent for next fiscal, it further said.
The agency has upgraded its credit growth estimates for the current fiscal to 6.9 per cent from 1.8 per cent and 8.9 per cent in the next fiscal. This is due to the improvement in the economic environment in the second half of the fiscal year and the Centre’s focus on higher spending especially on infrastructure.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...