India to begin phase 3 vaccine strategy from May 1

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA's mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
India will commence its more liberalised phase-3 vaccination programme from May 1, making those above 18 years of age eligible for the anti-Covid shots.
The registration for phase 3-vaccination will commence on CoWIN, the digital platform that is tracking each and every vaccination carried out in the country.
These are the steps that need to be followed for getting registered for the vaccination: The beneficiary will have to visit the website www.cowin.gov.in and register his or her name by entering the name and mobile number. Once the mobile number is given, an OTP will be sent to the number, which required to be provided for completing the registration. Subsequently, the beneficiary must fill in the details of any of the eight different photo ID proofs mandated by the government. They include Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card, passport, voter card, and pension book, among others. Once these details are provided, the beneficiary will be able to schedule the vaccination at a place and time of convenience.
Currently there are two vaccines that are being given to beneficiaries – Covaxin and Covishield – and both require two doses for completing the vaccination course. While two doses of Covaxin are given 4 to 6 weeks apart, the gap between two Covishield doses could be 4 to 8 weeks. Many beneficiaries receiving the shot may develop mild symptoms such as fever, body pain and tiredness.
