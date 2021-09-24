Indiabulls Housing Finance repaid ₹7,075.84 crore of NCDs to investors in September

Mumbai, September 24 Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBH) has repaid ₹7,075.84 crore of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to its investors in September this year.

“The repayments comprised of ₹6,575.84 crore of public issue of NCDs done by IBH and ICCL in September 2016 and September 2018 respectively and ₹500 crore of NCDs issued by IBH in September 2011,” it said in a statement on Friday.

The public NCDs were repaid ahead of their scheduled repayment dates, it further said.

“IBH has a fully matched ALM with significant positive cash at the end of each period,” it said, adding that from time to time, it utilises its liquidity buffers to repay its liabilities ahead of schedule to give comfort to its stakeholders, especially lenders and rating agencies.