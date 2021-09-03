Indiabulls Housing Finance to raise up to ₹1,000 cr via NCDs

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) is planning to raise up to ₹1,000 crore via secured and/or unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
The coupon rate for high net-worth individuals (HNIs/category III investors) and retail (category IV) investors investing in the NCDs ranges from 8.42 per cent to 9.75 per cent, depending on tenor, frequency of interest payment and whether the NCD is secured or unsecured.
In the case of institutional (category I) investors and non-institutional (category II) investors (companies, statutory bodies/corporations/co-operative banks and regional rural banks), the coupon rate ranges from 8.05 per cent to 9.25 per cent.
The base issue size of IBHFL’s NCD issue is ₹200 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription upto ₹800 crore. The issue opens on September 6, 2021 and closes on September 20, 2021.
The minimum application amount is ₹10,000 (10 NCDs). This investment can be made across all 10 series. Investments beyond the minimum application amount can be made in multiples of ₹1,000 (one NCD). The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the NSE and the BSE.
IBHFL said at least 75 per cent of the funds raised through the tranche I issue will be used for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company.
The balance is proposed to be utilised for general corporate purposes, subject to such utilisation not exceeding 25 per cent of the amount raised in the tranche I issue, it added.
The unsecured NCDs are in the nature of subordinated debt and will be eligible for tier II capital.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
The stock of Delta Corp broke out of a critical resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...