Indiabulls Housing raises ₹630 crore from Toscafund with stake sale in OakNorth Bank

Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations.
Indiabulls Housing Finance said it has raised another ₹630 crore by selling more of its stake in OakNorth Bank.
“Indiabulls Housing Finance has further sold a portion of its stake in OakNorth Holding Ltd (the parent company of OakNorth Bank), to TEMF Ltd (a fund managed by Toscafund Asset Management) for approximately ₹630 crore,” it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. “The sale proceeds will be accretive to the regulatory net worth and the CRAR of the company.”
It has also launched a buyback of all its bonds maturing in next 12 months, it further said.
With this stake sale in OakNorth Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance has now raised a total of ₹1,832 crore as fresh equity in September 2020, which will add to its regulatory equity capital.
Earlier this month, it had raised ₹683 crore through a qualified institutional placement and ₹522 crore from a partial stake sale in the bank.
“Indiabulls Housing in its category of AA/AA+ rated HFCs/ NBFCs is at the top position for both raising bonds and fresh equity in the current fiscal,” it said, adding that it has issued bonds of ₹ 2,780 crore in the current fiscal till date.
Toscafund Asset Management LLP is a multi-asset management fund with approximately $ 4 billion of assets under management.
As on June 30, 2020, the capital adequacy of Indiabulls Housing Finance was at 27.94 per cent. Its liquidity buffer stood at ₹11,925 crore as at end of the first quarter, representing 16 per cent of its balance sheet loan book.
