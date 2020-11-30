Indian Bank in pact with SIDBI for asset restructuring module for MSMEs

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Indian Bank has entered into an agreement with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to use the latter’s asset restructuring module for MSME borrowers.
MSMEs have been finding it difficult to maintain books of accounts, preparation of financial statements and submission of financial projections for producing the same to banks / FIs for availing credit finance / restructuring their loans based on their estimates and revision in working capital cycle. MSMEs have to approach third parties for this purpose which involves time and cost.
Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has come out with Asset Restructuring Module for MSMEs – Do it Yourself (ARM-MSME DIY) – for supporting these MSMEs.
The module enables MSMEs prepare their restructuring proposals / financial viability assessments by themselves and submit to the bank. MSMEs can use this module free of cost. SIDBI is also appointing councillors at select centres to guide the MSMEs in usage of this module.
Indian Bank, on Monday, signed up with SIDBI to help its borrowers use SIDBI’s module. Indian Bank’s branches /zones will also handhold the MSMEs for using this module to submit the restructuring proposals to the Bank.
On its part, Indian Bank has also introduced an online training programme – MSME Prerana – to train the MSMEs in basic accounting, maintenance of books of accounts and government / bank schemes meant for MSMEs.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Jenny Bhatt knits together different voices, sweeping the reader into her characters’ world, in her debut ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...