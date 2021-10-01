Indian Bank inks MoU with NBFCs for priority sector lending

Indian Bank on Friday announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with three leading non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) for co-originate loans to the priority sectors.

The Chennai-based lender is partnering with Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indiabulls Commercial Credit and IIFL Home Finance on this co-lending arrangement.

In November 2020, the RBI had issued ‘Co-Lending Model’ guidelines allowing banks to co-lend with all registered NBFCs (including HFCs) to priority sector lending with an aim to improve the flow of credit to unserved and underserved sectors and make funds available to borrowers at an affordable cost.

“The arrangement entails joint contribution of credit at the facility level, by both lenders. It also involves sharing of risks and rewards between the bank and the NBFC for ensuring appropriate alignment of respective business objectives, as per the mutually decided agreement between the bank and the NBFCs,” Indian Bank said in a press release.

The bank expects to generate substantial business under the priority sector through co-Lending during the third quarter of the current fiscal.