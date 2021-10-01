Indian Bank inks MoU with NBFCs for priority sector lending

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Indian Bank on Friday announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with three leading non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) for co-originate loans to the priority sectors.
The Chennai-based lender is partnering with Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indiabulls Commercial Credit and IIFL Home Finance on this co-lending arrangement.
In November 2020, the RBI had issued ‘Co-Lending Model’ guidelines allowing banks to co-lend with all registered NBFCs (including HFCs) to priority sector lending with an aim to improve the flow of credit to unserved and underserved sectors and make funds available to borrowers at an affordable cost.
“The arrangement entails joint contribution of credit at the facility level, by both lenders. It also involves sharing of risks and rewards between the bank and the NBFC for ensuring appropriate alignment of respective business objectives, as per the mutually decided agreement between the bank and the NBFCs,” Indian Bank said in a press release.
The bank expects to generate substantial business under the priority sector through co-Lending during the third quarter of the current fiscal.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...