Indian Bank inks pact with IIT-Guwahati’s centre for start-up financing

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Chennai-headquartered Indian Bank has signed an agreement with IIT Guwahati Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) for financing start-ups under Bank’s loan product “IND Spring Board”.
The MoU was signed by K S Sudhakara Rao, General Manager (MSME), Indian Bank and Professor R. Ganesh Narayanan - Technology Incubation Centre (TIC), IIT-Guwahati on Thursday.
Indian Bank’s ‘Ind Spring Board” scheme aims to empower start-ups to realise their research efforts powered by financial support from the bank. Under this product, the bank supports start-ups by extending up to ₹50 crore as working capital and fund-based term loan requirements for acquiring fixed assets.
“The Bank is committed to economic upliftment and boosting the entrepreneurship of the people of Assam and Northeast India. This is a step in that direction,” said a statement.
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati- Technology Incubation Centre (IITG-TIC) encourages youth to take advantage of this initiative who have creative pursuits with an inherent zeal to be entrepreneurs.
The bank has already tied up with IIT-Madras, IISc-Bengaluru and Chennai Angels for identifying the eligible start-ups for finance under this scheme.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...