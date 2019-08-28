Indian Bank opens MSME CPC

Public sector lender Indian Bank has announced the inauguration of a new MSME CPC (centralised processing centre), created exclusively to cater to the needs of the existing and new MSME clients of Chennai south zone.

In a press statement, the bank said the new CPC, inaugurated by Indian Bank MD and CEO Padmaja Chunduru on Monday, will bring all its 72 branches in the zone under CPC’s fold. The MSME vertical and the CPC have been established by the bank to give a major thrust to the MSME portfolio, the release added.