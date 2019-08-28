Money & Banking

Indian Bank opens MSME CPC

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 28, 2019 Published on August 28, 2019

Public sector lender Indian Bank has announced the inauguration of a new MSME CPC (centralised processing centre), created exclusively to cater to the needs of the existing and new MSME clients of Chennai south zone.

In a press statement, the bank said the new CPC, inaugurated by Indian Bank MD and CEO Padmaja Chunduru on Monday, will bring all its 72 branches in the zone under CPC’s fold. The MSME vertical and the CPC have been established by the bank to give a major thrust to the MSME portfolio, the release added.

Published on August 28, 2019
MSME
Indian Bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Samsung India ties up with Mastercard, RBL Bank for mobile payments