Indian Bank to leverage Fisdom tie-up for offering more wealth management products

Indian Bank has said it has expanded the partnership with Fisdom, a fintech player, by adding new digital products to widen the suite of wealth management products for its customers.
In addition to existing products of mutual fund investment and e-NPS, new digital products such as mutual fund HNI advisory products, digital gold and e-tax filing were on-boarded under the association by way of an agreement, according to a statement.
Imran Amin Siddiqui, Executive Director, Indian Bank pointed out that the bank’s latest initiatives were part of its efforts to upscale business generation through digital channels both for liability and asset products of the bank. “Considering our rich experience of working with various banks and Indian Bank’s commitment to delivering customer delight, we are confident that the partnership will be able to deliver great products, high quality service and a user-friendly wealth management ecosystem to Indian Bank customers,” said Anand Dalmia, Co-founder, Fisdom.
