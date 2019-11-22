‘Indian banking sector is at an inflection point post new rules’

The art of staying happy and fit
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
India’s banking sector may witness a turnaround, after recent rule changes put banks in a better position to get their money back from insolvent companies, according to Ridham Desai, managing director at Morgan Stanley India Co.
A Supreme Court ruling last week not only paved the way for ArcelorMittal’s purchase of Essar Steel India Ltd, an Indian steel mill, but also allowed banks to set the terms of the distribution of sale proceeds among creditors. The move to empower banks has settled several disputes around India’s bankruptcy law introduced in 2016, Desai said at a conference in Singapore on Thursday.
Last week’s judgment may well prove to be an inflection point for the sector, Desai said, adding that banks previously were not well-placed to recover loans. I would be fairly optimistic of the banking sector in India.
Indian lenders, which are saddled with some of the world’s worst bad-loan ratios, are expected to get a boost from increased regulatory oversight of the shadow banking sector as well, he added. The government last week introduced rules to help creditors recover loans due from large shadow lenders.
Meanwhile, authorities have also stepped up surveillance of non-banking financial companies of late, seizing control of another institution, Dewan Housing Finance Corp, which has total debt of about $12.5 billion.
The Mumbai-based analyst is overweight financials by two percentage points versus the MSCI India Index, with a preference for seven financial firms, including HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd. The NSE Nifty Bank Index, a gauge of the most liquid and large-cap banking stocks in the country, has risen 15 per cent this year and is near a record high.
Furthermore, the government’s planned capital injection into public sector banks, which account for 65 per cent of the industry, is the biggest cyclical fix that will support the sector, according to Desai. In August, the Indian government announced a series of state-bank mergers and a capital injection of ₹552.5 billion ($7.7 billion) — its most sweeping bank overhaul in decades — in a bid to revive the economy.
You should see signs of a new credit cycle in the next 12 months, Desai said.
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Companies will find it difficult to stand on their own feet otherwise
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
From post-office schemes, bank/NBFC FDs, annuity plans of insurance firms to MFs’ systematic withdrawal plans, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...