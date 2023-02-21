The Indian insurance industry is undergoing a transition led by the digital revolution and innovations in the payments sector in the country, and moving towards more real time coverage aided by technology and datasets, according to IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda.

“For insurance, times are changing. We will be venturing into the world of continuous underwriting and seamless insurance,” Panda said at the IVCA (Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association) Conclave.

Conventional insurance is being altered owing to which “highly tailored offerings” will be available on the table as insurers start handling massive data sets from various sources using quantum computing, he said, adding that this will revolutionise risk modeling and decision making.

Citing the example of motor insurance, he said drivers will be able to see how their insurance costs fluctuate every minute depending on the route they travel, the state of the roads and the way they drive — these will encourage them to drive more safely.

Need for more players

The shift is being led in large by two customer segments — the younger millennial market that looks for flexibility and everything being available on tap and the second by the older generation that now expects more from their retirement as average age and standard of living continue to improve.

This has created a market for more flexible, and customised retirement plans, Panda said, adding that there is a need for new and differentiated players, and more products to provide choice to customers and more investments in the insurance sector.

“The emerging needs of various sections of the populations have made it clear that the existing 70-odd players cannot fulfil all of them,” he said, adding that the distribution model also needs to be expanded and it has to be tech-based.

“So we need more players, more products, more distribution partners, more technology, and more integration,” he said, adding that inurers also need to generate better returns.

The insurance industry has recorded a CAGR of 10 per cent over the past five years, with y-o-y growth as of about 18 per cent (as of January 2023). This shows the huge potential of the industry, which approximately needs ₹50,000 crore every year to double its penetration in the next 5-7 years.

Regulatory reforms

On its part, IRDAI is working towards moving to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and has developed a team to improve the business conditions for insurtechs. The regulator has also “engaged four mission-mode teams” to work on the transition to to a risk-based solvency regime from the current regime of capital or factor-based solvency, with the aim of beginning the shift within two years.

For monitoring insurance companies, IRDAI is now creating a risk-based supervision framework, which will take a 360-degree view of the risks of the companies – management, operational, liquidity, business and capital risks.

The proposed amendments to the Insurance Act are aimed at creating a more robust, facilitative, and supportive insurance landscape, with the hope that this will lead to the entry of new players in the form of micro, captive, regional, special and composite insurers catering to the different needs of the geography, he added.