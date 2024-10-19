Public sector Indian Overseas Bank on Saturday launched the 'Mahila Shaksham' scheme designed to finance individual Women Self-Help Group members under the Centre's Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission initiative.
Aimed at benefitting women entrepreneurs by ensuring financial self-reliance, the scheme is in line with the Ministry of Rural Development's 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana' scheme which is designed to improve the financial standing of women self-help group members.
"The goal is to ensure that these women earn a sustainable annual income of at least ₹1 lakh per household through financial assistance and entrepreneurial support," Indian Overseas Bank said in a statement.
Some of the key features of the IOB-Mahila Shaksham Scheme include -- financing for individual women self-help group members to foster entrepreneurship, credit support of up to ₹10 lakh to individual members of 'Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission scheme' among others.
It also promotes the financial independence of women and aims to deepen credit outreach to self-help group members, the statement added.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.