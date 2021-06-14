Indian Overseas Bank Q4 profit rises over 2-folds to ₹350 crore

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Monday reported a jump of over two times in its net profit at ₹349.77 crore in the last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2021.
The bank had posted a net profit of ₹143.79 crore in the same period a year ago.
Total income during Q4FY21 rose to ₹6,073.80 crore as against ₹5,484.06 crore in Q4FY20, IOB said in a regulatory filing.
Provisions for bad loans and contingencies for the reported quarter increased to ₹1,380.46 crore as against ₹1,060.38 crore parked aside in the corresponding period a year earlier.
For the full year 2020-21, the bank reported a net profit of ₹831.47 crore. There was a net loss of ₹8,527.40 crore in 2019-20.
Total income during the year increased to ₹22,524.55 crore from ₹20,712.48 crore in the previous fiscal year. Bank's asset quality showed improvement with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 11.69 per cent of the gross advances as of March 31, 2021 from 14.78 per cent by year ago same period.
In value terms, the gross NPAs or bad loans were of the order of ₹16,323.18 crore, down from ₹19,912.70 crore.
Net NPAs fell to 3.58 per cent (₹4,577.59 crore) from 5.44 per cent (₹6,602.80 crore).
The bank said its board of directors has approved the capital plan for 2021-22 under which it will issue equity shares up to a maximum extent of 125 crore shares by way of follow on public offer/rights issue.
The issue may be with or without participation from the government or to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), the lender said.
It may be also on a preferential basis to LIC and other insurance companies or mutual funds/QIBs. The issuance of shares is subject to shareholders approval, IOB said.
Besides, the board also approved to raise tier II capital by issuing Basel III compliant bonds up to ₹1,000 crore in one or more tranches. The issue may be through a private placement or to retail segment by public issue, either domestically or overseas, it added. IOB scrip traded at ₹21.20 apiece on BSE, up 2.66 per cent from previous close.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...