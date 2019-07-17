IndianMoneyInsurance to hire 1,000 more for digital sales

IndianMoneyInsurance.com, a digital insurance platform promoted by Bengaluru-based IndianMoney.com plans to hire 1,000 more people to its digital sales team in the next 6 months.

This follows initial success of its digital insurance platform launched in March 2019 after securing the insurance broking licence from the insurance regulator, the company said in a statement.

“Our recruitment process is aligned to the forecasted growth of the business. The growth in web traffic on our platform is what’s prompting us to expand our operations in the insurance domain. Our education-driven approach is helping us acquire a large number of customers at one-tenth the cost of our competitors,” C S Sudheer, Founder of IndianMoney Group said.

The company will hire personnel with a high level of proficiency in the regional languages.