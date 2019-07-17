Money & Banking

IndianMoneyInsurance to hire 1,000 more for digital sales

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 17, 2019 Published on July 17, 2019

IndianMoneyInsurance.com, a digital insurance platform promoted by Bengaluru-based IndianMoney.com plans to hire 1,000 more people to its digital sales team in the next 6 months.

This follows initial success of its digital insurance platform launched in March 2019 after securing the insurance broking licence from the insurance regulator, the company said in a statement.

“Our recruitment process is aligned to the forecasted growth of the business. The growth in web traffic on our platform is what’s prompting us to expand our operations in the insurance domain. Our education-driven approach is helping us acquire a large number of customers at one-tenth the cost of our competitors,” C S Sudheer, Founder of IndianMoney Group said.

The company will hire personnel with a high level of proficiency in the regional languages.

Published on July 17, 2019
digital marketing
insurance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Transfer of RBI reserves to Govt: Jalan panel to submit its report soon