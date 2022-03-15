hamburger

India’s banking sector is in a healthier position: Kamath

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 15, 2022
NEW DELHI, 30/03/2017: K.V. Kamath, President, New Development Bank of BRICS countries, in New Delhi on March 30, 2017. Photo: Kamal Narang | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

India’s banking sector is in a healthier position than he has ever seen during his five decades career as a banker, according to KV Kamath, Chairperson, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure Development.

“I look at the banking sector very positively. In the last 3-4 years, Banks have done a stupendous job in terms of cleaning up their balance sheets and they are in a very healthy position in terms of capital adequacy.

“They are in a healthy position in terms of non-performing assets also. I dare say that they are in a healthier position than I have ever seen during my career as a banker,” he said at the 3 rd Annual Finance Conclave of the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association.

Debt-to-equity ratio

Kamath noted that India Inc’s gearing (debt-to-equity) ratio, which typically used to be at 3.7-4.0:1 about 20-22 years back; came down to 1.7-1.8:1 about 10 years back; and today there is hardly any debt on large corporates book. The gearing position of smaller corporates is also improving.

So, banks’ clients are in a much place today than they were in the past.

To a question on banks’ reluctance to lend to the infrastructure sector, he said: “I would think when you de-risk the investment by addressing/ mitigating the risks, banks will lend.

“Reluctance to lend is a function of what a banker looks as embedded risk. They will step up where there is an opportunity (to lend). “

Published on March 15, 2022
