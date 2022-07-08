India’s forex reserves shrink $5b to $588 b

India’s foreign exchange reserves shrank by a whopping $5 billion to stand at $588.314 billion in the week ended July 1, 2022.

The dip in reserves comes in the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention in the forex market to curb depreciation of the rupee against the dollar.

The last time the reserves were around the $588 billion level was in the week ended April 30, 2021.

The dip in reserves in the reporting week came mainly on the back of foreign currency assets (FCA) declining by $4.471 billion.

FCA comprises multi-currency assets that are held in multi-asset portfolios (investment in securities, deposits with other central banks & BIS, and deposits with commercial banks overseas).

Of the other three components of the reserves, two declined: gold (by $504 million) and special drawing rights ($77 million). The reserve position in the IMF was up $44 million.

During the calendar year so far, the reserves dwindled by $21.698 billion. Since March-end 2022 till date, the reserves have declined by $18.995 billion.