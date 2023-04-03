India has been wrongly placed at 126th rank in the World Happiness Report 2023, according to the State Bank of India’s research report Ecorwap.

“We estimate India at 48th position in terms of happiness and we summarily dismiss the results of India’s 126th rank in World Happiness Index as a measure of happiness,” Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India said in the report.

“While happiness is a subjective thing to define, therefore measuring happiness across the world through the same lens could only mean every country and it’s countrymen/women feel happy the same way and in the same proportion, which is highly unlikely as evolution has given a distinct aura to distinct geographies,” SBI said.

‘No right indicators’

The common measures of happiness for all countries may not be the right indicators to generate happiness indications. There are always country-specific parameters in each domain of social science and development, and happiness measurement cannot be an exception to that, it added.

“The factor that is closely related to a higher level of happiness is social relationships, which in India are much more broadened and altruistic than in any other country in the world. The amount of time people spend with their friends and family is associated with positive happiness,” SBI said.

It added, “As per psychological theories, married people are also associated with higher happiness than single people. Religious people again are happier than non-religious people. Mental happiness is also very important for long-term happiness.”