IndusInd Bank board approves Kathpalia’s reappointment as MD&CEO

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Sep 16, 2022
As part of the core leadership team, he has been pivotal in turning it around, says the regulatory filing

The Board of Directors of IndusInd Bank have approved the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as the Managing Director & CEO  for a further period of three years, with effect from March 24, 2023 up to March 23, 2026 (both days inclusive).

The re-appointment is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank oflndia and the shareholders, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

At IndusInd Bank, Kathpalia has been part of the core leadership team and has been pivotal in turning it around, per the filing.

As MD & CEO, he led the Core Executive Team that has successfully effected the bank’s business turn-around, it added.

Published on September 16, 2022
IndusInd Bank Ltd
board of directors (appointment and change)
