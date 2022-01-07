Money & Banking

IndusInd Bank closes first set of structured derivative transactions with leading corporates

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 07, 2022

The bank undertook swaption and forex barrier options trades with a large corporate client and a large diamond client

IndusInd Bank on Friday announced the closure of its first set of structured derivative transactions with its corporate clients in India.

This comes after the Reserve Bank of India permitted complex derivative products effective January 3 this year.

“The bank undertook swaption and forex barrier options trades with a large corporate client and a large diamond client. The hedges were for forex and interest rate risk management by the clients,” it said in a statement.

Siddharth Banerjee, Head, Global Markets Group, IndusInd Banksaid the lender expects the demand for structured products to grow as clients start using structured derivatives.

“The RBI has revised the extant derivatives guidelines with the objective of promoting efficient access to derivatives while ensuring high standards of governance. This is a step in the right direction and will deepen Indian financial markets. Bank treasuries will play an active role in ensuring governance and in educating clients on the use for structured products as a risk management strategy,” he said.

Published on January 07, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like