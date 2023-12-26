IndusInd Bank has launched ‘eSvarna’, the country’s first corporate credit card on the RuPay network, enabling the private sector lender to become the first to integrate UPI functionality with a corporate credit card.

The card facilitates smooth transactions at merchant outlets and allows users the flexibility to make UPI payments by linking the card with UPI-enabled apps. It also comes with an array of exclusive perks and rewards, the release said.

Benefits

“The launch of ‘eSvarna,’ the country’s inaugural corporate card on RuPay, represents a significant step for corporate clients to access unique corporate offerings, benefits, and seamless UPI-enabled payments. This will elevate the overall experience for large corporates and their employees, delivering an unparalleled user experience marked by simplicity and efficiency,” said Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI.

Cardholders can avail complimentary lounge access and fuel surcharge waiver. Corporate travellers can receive the added benefit of comprehensive travel insurance coverage and an exclusive rewards program meticulously crafted for corporate entities and business transactions.

“We always believe in being one-step ahead for offering service that exceeds the customers’ expectations. The product comes from our deep understanding of the segment and we want to introduce a compelling proposition for Indian professionals and businessmen who travel extensively and has a need for lifestyle-related value added benefits,”said Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking and Marketing, IndusInd Bank.

