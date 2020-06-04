IndusInd Bank launches mobile app-based facility for opening current accounts

The hospitality shift from staycations to workations
Holiday home chains Saffron Stays and Linger Leisure do a Covid pivot, with long-stay, work-from-a retreat, ...
IndusInd Bank announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind assisted mobile application based facility, that enables the bank to open current accounts for self-employed individuals and businesses digitally, in just a few hours.
The bank mentioned that the officials can now capture and verify information about customers and their businesses in real-time, at the premise of the customer in a convenient and secure manner.
The new feature will help customers to avail a seamless account opening with the bank, without the hassle of arranging physical KYC documents or their firm, the bank said.
The app uses multiple ‘Application Programme Interface’ (APIs) which enables secured validation of KYC documents from authorised government platforms such as the Goods and Service Tax (GST), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Import Export Code (IEC) and Aadhaar.
The facility can be used to open current accounts for all kinds of businesses including proprietorship, partnership as well as private and public limited companies, among others.
Talking about the initiative, Soumitra Sen, Country Head – Consumer Banking, IndusInd Bank said, “IndusInd Bank has always leveraged technology to provide path-breaking banking solutions to its customers. In line with this vision, we introduce the country’s first mobile-based digital facility of opening a current account.
He added, “Customers can enjoy a swift and seamless account opening experience that eliminates the need for undertaking physical authentication of documents, which can be time-consuming. This new proposition is a testament to our commitment towards catering to the financial requirements of self-employed individuals and businesses, thereby contributing to the Government’s vision of providing ‘ease of doing business.”
The launch of the mobile application based facility for opening current accounts comes on the heels of the recent announcement on the expansion of video banking services. The bank intended to integrate a ‘Video KYC’ platform for onboarding savings account and credit card customers.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Holiday home chains Saffron Stays and Linger Leisure do a Covid pivot, with long-stay, work-from-a retreat, ...
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Neither a degree nor experience guarantees you a job or a stable career path any more
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
I am 33 years old and I can take moderate to high risk. I currently invest every month in SBI Small Cap ...
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...