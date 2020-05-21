IndusInd Bank offers video KYC services

IndusInd Bank has expanded the scope and capabilities of its video banking services, with the integration of a ‘Video KYC’ platform.

“The video KYC services will simplify the on-boarding process for new customers seeking to open a savings account, or for those applying for a credit card from the bank,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

The new facility, which comes in the midst of the national lockdown and social distancing practices to prevent spread of Covid-19, will help the private sector lender to on-board customers using a live video-based interface and do away with the existing practice of physical authentication of documents.

In addition to the Video KYC services for opening of savings accounts, IndusInd Bank has also rolled out a similar process for credit card applicants in partnership with BankBazaar and would enable credit card customers to submit applications and get them processed digitally.