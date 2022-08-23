IndusInd Bank opens two digital banking units for instant services

IndusInd Bank has launched two digital banking units, one each in Punjab and Tamil Nadu to offer various instant, convenient and flexible banking services to its customers, the private sector lender said on Tuesday.

“This announcement is in line with the recent Digital Banking Unit advisory, to accelerate and widen the reach of digital banking services in the country,” the bank said in a release.

The digital banking units will offer a host of services including instant opening of savings and current accounts and term deposits, instant processing of personal and business loans, KYC updates, credit cards, internet banking, and account statement generation.

Cash Recycler

Customers will also be able to deposit and withdraw cash through a ‘Cash Recycler’. Further, banking experts will be available during standard banking hours to assist the customers, the release said.

“With the Bank’s Digital 2.0 strategy, our digital-only offerings across various lines of businesses have seen significant growth and traction and we are happy to extend our full stack digital capabilities in Digital Banking Units (DBUs) to drive customer awareness and adoption,” Charu S. Mathur, head - digital banking and strategy, was quoted as saying.