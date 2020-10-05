IndusInd Bank Q2: Deposits up 10%, net advances rise 2%

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank registered a 10 per cent increase in its deposits and a two per cent rise in its net advances as on September 30, 2020 compared to a year ago.

In provisional data for the second quarter of the fiscal reported to the stock exchanges, the bank said its deposits grew by 10 per cent to ₹2.28 lakh crore as against ₹2.07 lakh crore as on September 30, 2019. Its deposits stood at ₹2.11 lakh crore at the end of the first quarter this fiscal.

“Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to ₹75,610 crore as of September 30, 2020 as compared to ₹67,318 crore as of June 30, 2020,” it said.

Net advances grew by two per cent to ₹2-lakh crore as on September 30, 2019 versus ₹1.97-lakh crore a year ago and ₹1.98-lakh crore as on June 30, 2020.

CASA ratio was at 40.4 per cent at the end of the second quarter this fiscal compared to 41.4 per cent as on September 30, 2019.