IndusInd Bank Q2: Deposits up 10%, net advances rise 2%

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank registered a 10 per cent increase in its deposits and a two per cent rise in its net advances as on September 30, 2020 compared to a year ago.
In provisional data for the second quarter of the fiscal reported to the stock exchanges, the bank said its deposits grew by 10 per cent to ₹2.28 lakh crore as against ₹2.07 lakh crore as on September 30, 2019. Its deposits stood at ₹2.11 lakh crore at the end of the first quarter this fiscal.
“Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to ₹75,610 crore as of September 30, 2020 as compared to ₹67,318 crore as of June 30, 2020,” it said.
Net advances grew by two per cent to ₹2-lakh crore as on September 30, 2019 versus ₹1.97-lakh crore a year ago and ₹1.98-lakh crore as on June 30, 2020.
CASA ratio was at 40.4 per cent at the end of the second quarter this fiscal compared to 41.4 per cent as on September 30, 2019.
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...