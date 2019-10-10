Money & Banking

IndusInd Bank Q2 net jumps 52% to ₹1,401 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 10, 2019 Published on October 10, 2019

IndusInd Bank   -  BusinessLine

Stocks close 6.15 per cent lower

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Thursday reported a jump of 52.2 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹1,400.96 crore for September quarter of the ongoing financial year. The lender had posted a profit of ₹920.34 crore for July-September period of 2018-19.

Total income during the second quarter of 2019-20 rose to ₹8,877.53 crore from ₹6,755.37 crore in the year-ago period.

The stocks of IndusInd Bank closed 6.15 per cent lower at ₹1,228.95.

Also read: Why has IndusInd Bank fallen despite stable Q2 earnings?

However, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.19 per cent of gross advances as on September 30, 2019 from 1.09 per cent by the same period a year ago. Net NPAs or bad loans were 1.12 per cent, up from 0.48 per cent a year earlier.

The bank’s provision for bad loans and contingencies for the September quarter was increased to ₹737.71 crore, as against ₹590.27 crore parked aside a year ago.

Published on October 10, 2019
quarterly or semiannual financial statement
Quarterly Results
QUARTERLY RESULTS
IndusInd Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank says will continue to work towards raising capital