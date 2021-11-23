IndusInd Bank: Shalabh Saxena, Ashish Damani yet to resign from BFIL to join Spandana Sphoorty

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday said Shalabh Saxena, the Managing Director and CEO of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd, and Ashish Damani, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer of BFIL, are yet to resign and as per their terms of contract, they are prohibited from accepting employment at a competitor of the microfinance company.

Further, they cannot be relieved from the services of the company until an ongoing review into the disbursal of nearly 84,000 loans without customer consent due to a technical glitch at BFIL is completed.

Under fire, IndusInd Bank begins review of microfinance subsidiary

“…the continued employment of Shalabh Saxena and Ashish Damani at BFIL is critical to the closure of such process. Accordingly, they cannot be relieved from the services of BFIL, until completion of the said review,” IndusInd Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

BFIL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IndusInd Bank.

Clarification

“Neither Shalabh Saxena nor Ashish Damani have tendered their resignation from the services of BFIL. As per the terms of their employment, once the resignation is tendered, it is subject to acceptance by the Board of Directors of BFIL (Board). Upon acceptance by the board, a specified notice period is also required to be served. However, as neither of them have tendered their resignations to BFIL, such due process has not been initiated,” it further said.

IndusInd Bank’s ‘technical glitch’: RBI examining portfolio as part of an ongoing audit

Its clarification comes a day after Spandana Sphoorty (SSFL) announced the appointment of Saxena as its new Managing Director and CEO and Damani as the President and Chief Financial Officer.

“Both Saxena and Damani will join Spandana soon,” it had said.

IndusInd Bank further said that as per their contractual terms of employment Saxena and Damani are also prohibited from accepting employment at a competitor of BFIL (such as SSFL), unless approved in writing by the Board of BFIL.

“As stated above, as resignation from BFIL has not been tendered to the board by Shalabh Saxena and/or Ashish Damani, any purported acceptance by them of employment at SSFL will be in contravention of the terms of their employment with BFIL,” it said.

BFIL and IndusInd Bank are in the process of evaluating and undertaking appropriate steps and actions, including strengthening the management of BFIL to continue its usual business operations under the able guidance of its management and the bank, the lender said.