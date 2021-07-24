IndusInd Bank to raise ₹30,000 cr

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank plans to raise up to ₹30,000 crore through debt and equity.
“Raising funds through debt securities or equity instruments or convertible debt securities in any permitted mode…for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹30,000 crore…,” it said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.
The permitted modes of fundraising include through Qualified Institutions Placement, American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts programme, or combinations on a private placement basis thereof as may be decided by the board.
The bank will be raising ₹30,000 crore or its equivalent amount in such foreign currencies as may be necessary, subject to approval of the shareholders of the bank and receipt of other governmental / regulatory / statutory approvals, as per the filing.
The proposal was cleared by the bank’s board in its meeting on July 24. It will also seek approval from shareholders for this.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
The precious metal has posted a loss for the first time in five weeks
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
Sporting glory1. India has sent a 127-athlete contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, its highest ever. Among them, ...
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...