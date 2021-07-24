IndusInd Bank to raise ₹30,000 cr

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank plans to raise up to ₹30,000 crore through debt and equity.

“Raising funds through debt securities or equity instruments or convertible debt securities in any permitted mode…for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹30,000 crore…,” it said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.

The permitted modes of fundraising include through Qualified Institutions Placement, American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts programme, or combinations on a private placement basis thereof as may be decided by the board.

The bank will be raising ₹30,000 crore or its equivalent amount in such foreign currencies as may be necessary, subject to approval of the shareholders of the bank and receipt of other governmental / regulatory / statutory approvals, as per the filing.

The proposal was cleared by the bank’s board in its meeting on July 24. It will also seek approval from shareholders for this.