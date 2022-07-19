IndusInd Bank’s board approves fund raising up to Rs 20k cr via debt securities

The Board of Directors of IndusInd Bank on Monday approved fund raising via debt securities aggregating up to Rs. 20,000 crores or its equivalent amount in foreign currency.

The fund raising will be in any permitted mode on a private placement basis as may be decided, the private sector bank said in an exchange filing.

The fund raising is subject to approval of shareholders of the Bank and receipt of other governmental/ regulatory/statutory approvals, as applicable.

The Board also approved re-appointment of Akila Krishnakumar as ‘Non-Executive Independent Director’ on the Board of the Bank.

The re-appointment will be from August 10, 2022 up to August 9, 2026 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Bank, by means of a special resolution.

Krishnakumar is presently the Chairperson of the Compensation and Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Customer Service Committee, Vigilance Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank.

She is also a Member of the IT Strategy Committee and Review Committee (for Non-Cooperative Borrowers and Wilful Defaulters) of the Board of Directors of the Bank.