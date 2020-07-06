IndusInd Bank’s Q1 net advances up 4%

IndusInd Bank reported a six per cent increase in deposits and a four per cent increase in net advances in the first quarter of the fiscal.

In a regulatory filing on July 5, IndusInd Bank said its net advances rose to ₹2,00,357 crore as on June 30, 2020 from ₹1,93,520 crore a year ago. However, it was lower compared to March 31, 2020 when net advances amounted to ₹2,06,783 crore.

Its deposits rose to ₹2,11,970 crore (₹2,00,586 crore). Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to ₹ 67,318 crore in the quarter under review, it said.

The lender had a CASA ratio of 40.2 per cent as on June 30, 2020 versus 40.4 per cent as on March 31, 2020 and 43 per cent as on June 30, 2019.

The bank’s scrip closed 1.79 per cent higher at ₹495.95 apiece on BSE.