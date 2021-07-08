‘Inflation spike seems transitory’

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Government Securities’ (G-Sec) prices rallied on Thursday despite inflationary concerns from rising prices of petrol and diesel as the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das observed that the inflation spike appears to be transitory.
The price of the widely traded 2035 G-Sec/GS (coupon rate: 6.64 per cent) rose 51 paise to close at ₹99.21 (previous close: ₹98.70) with its yield declining about 6 basis points to 6.73 per cent (6.79 per cent).
Bond prices and yields are inversely related and move in opposite directions. The price of the 5.63 per cent GS 2026 increased by 40 paise to close at ₹99.70 (₹99.30) with its yield declining about 10 basis points to 5.70 per cent (5.80 per cent).
Das, in an interview to a financial daily, said the current inflation spike appears to be transitory, driven largely by supply-side factors, and it is expected to moderate in the third quarter.
The central bank’s latest financial stability report has cautioned that hasty withdrawal of policy stimulus to support growth before sufficient coverage of the vaccination drive can sap macro-financial resilience and have adverse unintended consequences. CARE Ratings Chief Economist Madan Sabnavis emphasised that the rising prices of petrol and fuel has spooked the market, which sees inflation climbing. This in turn has affected the bond market as the RBI has held on to the yield curve.
“It (rising fuel price) enters transport costs which get embedded in the final prices of all commodities. The fact that fuel is not in the GST (goods and service tax) gives freedom to the government to increase taxes without any constraint.
“But allowing prices to increase has distorted inflation which in turn has kept the bond market edgy,” he said.
Sabnavis opined that the RBI’s resolve to manage the yield curve has caused a disconnection between monetary policy action and interest rate action.
Meanwhile, the first tranche of G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0), entailing open market purchase of five G-Secs aggregating ₹20,000 crore, sailed through.
This sets the stage for banks and primary dealers to bid at Friday’s auction of three G-Secs, including a new 10-year GS.
The Government will be raising ₹26,000 crore via sale of these G-Secs. It will also have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹6,000 crore against the securities being auctioned.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...