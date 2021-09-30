InnoVen Capital India Fund announces first close at ₹740 crore

InnoVen Capital India Fund has announced the first close of its new fund at approximately ₹740 crore ($100 million equivalent).

The fund has a target corpus of ₹1,000 crore, with a green shoe option to raise an additional ₹1,000 crore. The first close was done with anchor investor, InnoVen Capital, a joint venture between Seviora (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek) and United Overseas Bank.

InnoVen Capital is a dedicated venture debt-provider in India. In India, it has executed over 250 transactions with more than 180 start-ups. Since 2017, the platform has disbursed approximately $400 million to Indian start-ups.

InnoVen has backed some leading start-ups in the country including Byjus, Swiggy, Oyo Rooms, Eruditus, DailyHunt, PharmEasy, Infra.Market, Zetwerk, Moglix, FirstCry, BharatPe, boAT, Licious, Blackbuck, Rebel Foods, and Ofbusiness, among others.

Focus of the fund

While the fund is stage and sector-agnostic, the primary focus will be on sectors such as Consumer Internet, B2B Commerce, Enterprise Software, Fintech, Health-Tech, and Logistics. Ashish Sharma, Managing Partner, InnoVen Capital India Fund, said, “India is now home to over 50 unicorns and the third-largest venture eco-system globally. Over the years, we have been fortunate to partner with some of the best founders and start-ups, including 17 that have achieved a unicorn status. Our portfolio companies have raised over $20 billion of external capital and now valued at over $70 billion.”

Tarana Lalwani, Partner, said, “At InnoVen, we continue to champion the rise of entrepreneurship and be an active participant in the growth of the venture eco-system. The new fund will help us to engage with even more start-ups and to continue to build out a truly, unique platform which collaborates with the best founders and investors”.

Sameer Mansukhani, Partner, said, “With record fund raising and a vibrant IPO market, we expect a multi-fold increase in formation of new start-ups, which will lead to higher demand for venture debt in the future. Venture debt is now an integral part of financing rounds and founders have a good appreciation of the product. We have built a robust pipeline and expect to start disbursing from the fund soon”.