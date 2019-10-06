Insolvency Code: How Deloitte is forging ahead

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Deloitte, a global professional services firm and part of the Big 4, wants to emerge as the “go to” firm for all corporate insolvency cases in India, a top official said.
The professional services firm is handling, or has already handled, the most complex cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Uday Bhansali, President, Financial Advisory, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India, told BusinessLine here.
Bhansali sees insolvency as a “steady area” of practice for Deloitte in the immediate future, while time would tell whether it sustains as a “growth area”.
“We have achieved probably some of the most successful resolutions in marketplace. Bhushan Steel and Binani Cement were two high-profile cases where we were the RP. Several smaller cases have also been handled by us. The debt that Deloitte has been able to address is approximately $30 billion, assisting the banking system and creditors recover approximately ₹50,000 crore in the last 2-3 years,” Bhansali said.
Now, Deloitte is also handling big cases like RCom and Videocon Industries.
Bhansali described Deloitte’s journey over the last three years since the enactment of the IBC as “reasonably successful one”. Of the first set of cases — popularly referred as “dirty dozen” — that was referred by RBI to banks for insolvency action, Deloitte has been involved in some capacity or the other in half a dozen of them, he said.
Asked what are the typical roles that Deloitte takes in the insolvency cases, Bhansali said that its role is predominantly that of a resolution professional (RP). “We also provide support services for the RPs and creditors. We also provide valuation services, forensic services for undervalued or preferential transactions besides financial due diligence,” he said.
The experience in handling the larger/high-profile cases has provided the bandwidth to offer range of services across the spectrum (insolvency value chain), he noted.
“It’s the practical experience of handling the promoters, NCLT, navigating the whole spectrum is where we have been effective, shown by the results. We have dealt with small companies too”, he said.
So what explains this success or are there some special steps that Deloitte takes to ensure success?
“We have been successful — predominantly as we take our role professionally. There is no question of us having any cozy relationship with the promoters. We have a mind of our own and operate on our own. We are not guided by what others ask us to do. The outcome may not please everybody,” Bhansali said.
The entire effort from Deloitte is to run the IBC process independently, and driving towards outcome viz a resolution of the debt as quickly as practical, he said.
Also, where there is need to have industry experts, Deloitte does not hesitate to hire such industry experts depending on the sector. This will help in ensuring that the whole process is carried out independently by the resolution professional, he said.
Another interesting aspect of Deloitte’s working on IBC is that it insists on the bidders showing proof of funds. “We advise the lenders to insist on the prospective resolution applicants demonstrating proof of funds, together with a timeline,” Bhansali said.
Bhansali also said that it would be important for the government and regulator Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) to quickly resolve the open issue around personal guarantees given by promoters, where the debt of the company is resolved.
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty extended their corrective fall last week
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...