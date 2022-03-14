Insurance broker Gallagher completes India acquisition

Global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm Gallagher on Monday announced the rebranding of its India business to the Gallagher global brand.

“The complete integration and rebranding will be in effect from March 14, 2022. The rebranded entity will be known as Gallagher Insurance Brokers,” it said in a statement.

Gallagher had acquired a 30 per cent stake in Edelweiss Insurance Brokers in 2019 and subsequently, in July 2021, it fully acquired the company. The Edelweiss Group in October last year had announced the divestment of its majority stake in Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers Ltd after approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

Vinay Sohani, MD and CEO, Gallagher Insurance Brokers, said, “Being a fully integrated part of Gallagher in India will add a lot of value to the business in the long run bringing to our clients access to a larger and more sophisticated suite of insurance products and best-in-class service standards.”