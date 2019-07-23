Money & Banking

Insurance deal: FIR registered against former J&K Bank chairman Parvez Ahmed

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 23, 2019 Published on July 23, 2019

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu, has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against former Jammu & Kashmir Bank chairman, Parvez Ahmed Nengroo, for acts of favouritism and abuse of official position as chairman of the bank.

ACB has proceeded against the bank for violation of norms in an insurance deal with IFFCO TOKIO General Insurance, in which a close relative of the former chairman is employed.

The allegation is that Parvez’s relative got a plum post in IFFCO TOKIO in return for the bank entering into a bancassurance deal with the insurance company. This was done in connivance with the Managing Director of IFFCO TOKIO General Insurance, according to an official release issued by the ACB, Jammu.

Published on July 23, 2019
inquiry
corruption & bribery
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
DHFL’s auditors raise several red flags