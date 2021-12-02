Insurance web aggregators: Gift City regulator seeks public comments on draft regulations

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Gift-city regulator IFSCA has sought public comments on the draft regulations it has framed for insurance web aggregators regarding their eligibility criteria, registration process and permissible activities.
An official release said that the public and stakeholders comments on the draft regulations have to be submitted by December 20.
It may be recalled that the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has already notified regulations on the regulatory framework for registration and operations of intermediaries or insurance intermediaries such as insurance brokers, corporate agents, third party administrators and surveyors and loss assessors.
Now, IFSCA is looking to put a regulatory framework for registration and operations of insurance web aggregators in International Financial Services Centres such as Gift City.
Insurance intermediaries are one of the most important part of an International Financial Services Centre for developing the essential ecosystem of a financial market and providing insurance solutions to a global clientele.
IFSCA has been established as a unified regulator to develop and regulate financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the IFSCs in India.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...