Insuretech Symbo plans to launch more innovative products in India

Insuretech company Symbo Insurance has launched operations in Singapore after introducing small-ticket products such as marathon, fitness, and spectacle covers in India.

“We got our Singapore licence in March. We have started operations,” said Anik Jain, co-founder and CEO, Symbo, adding that it has already started selling three products there, including B2B offline insurance to small and medium enterprises and reinsurance. It is now working on integration for a few partnerships for small-ticket products.

“We already have a team of 10 people there,” said Jain. Meanwhile, talking about its India plans, he said the company will focus on a couple of new products over the next three to six months, including those targeted at students, women, and fitness enthusiasts.

“We are looking at a product specifically focussed on expectant mothers, as apart from hospitalisation, a lot of things don’t get covered in the process,” he noted.

Correction surgery

The insuretech firm also plans to include correction surgery as part of its vision insurance, which, at present, covers spectacles and risk of cataract.

The company launched a marathon insurance in the past to cover eventualities such as event cancellation by the organiser or the participant for reasons that include accident, medical issues, or bereavement in the family.

It has also introduced a fitness cover for gym enthusiasts, a New Year Eve policy for eventualities such as loss of wallet, as well as a breast and cervical cancer cover for women.

“Our objective is to come out with targeted covers for specific issues and our intent is to stay in the dollar category – $1 is the cost of the product we are looking at, though for some products we are not able to bring down the costs,” said Jain.