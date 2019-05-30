Insuretech Symbo plans to launch more innovative products in India

Winning nurses’ commitment in the Indian healthcare system
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
Insuretech company Symbo Insurance has launched operations in Singapore after introducing small-ticket products such as marathon, fitness, and spectacle covers in India.
“We got our Singapore licence in March. We have started operations,” said Anik Jain, co-founder and CEO, Symbo, adding that it has already started selling three products there, including B2B offline insurance to small and medium enterprises and reinsurance. It is now working on integration for a few partnerships for small-ticket products.
“We already have a team of 10 people there,” said Jain. Meanwhile, talking about its India plans, he said the company will focus on a couple of new products over the next three to six months, including those targeted at students, women, and fitness enthusiasts.
“We are looking at a product specifically focussed on expectant mothers, as apart from hospitalisation, a lot of things don’t get covered in the process,” he noted.
The insuretech firm also plans to include correction surgery as part of its vision insurance, which, at present, covers spectacles and risk of cataract.
The company launched a marathon insurance in the past to cover eventualities such as event cancellation by the organiser or the participant for reasons that include accident, medical issues, or bereavement in the family.
It has also introduced a fitness cover for gym enthusiasts, a New Year Eve policy for eventualities such as loss of wallet, as well as a breast and cervical cancer cover for women.
“Our objective is to come out with targeted covers for specific issues and our intent is to stay in the dollar category – $1 is the cost of the product we are looking at, though for some products we are not able to bring down the costs,” said Jain.
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
In equity investments, 5-7 years is long term, says A Balasubramanian
The fund has outperformed its benchmark over one- , three- and five-year periods
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor