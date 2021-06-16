InsurTech startup Vital raises $3mn in pre-series A round led by BLinC Invest

InsurTech platform Vital has raised $3 million with a pre-series A round led by venture capital company BLinC Invest.

“Venture Catalyst, Survam Partners and several other angel investors also participated in the pre-series A round,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Established in 2020, Vital aims to provide personalised health insurance coverage to each customer based on their individual needs and go beyond hospitalisation to include essential wellness expenses.

It offers monthly subscriptions with premiums up to 70 per cent lower through small deductibles. It also rewards its members for leading a healthier lifestyle.

It has co-developed the insurance cover with Care Health Insurance and integrated with Mfine, Healthians, Thyrocare, 1Mg, BeatO, Fitterfly, Fitternity, Cult fit, and Betterlyf, for the wellness benefits.