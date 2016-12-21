Investigative role should not be thrust on bank officers, union writes to RBI

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
The All-India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) has registered a protest with the RBI on bank officers being assigned investigative role for customers depositing cash in excess of ₹5,000.
Bankers shall not carry out ‘duties of CBI/ED/IB’ at busy counters of banks. Fear of being made accountable on a future date for recording customer statements and the responsibility to decide on their genuineness continue to worry bankers, Harvinder Singh, General-Secretary, AIBOC, said.
Rejection of any statement of a customer leads to a direct conflict and even assault on bank officials at the counter, Singh added. The Confederation held demonstrations in front of RBI offices across the country at 5 pm on Wednesday.Losing credibility
AIBOC is of the view that the banking system is losing credibility because of frequent changes in Reserve Bank/government policies on demonetisation.
Customer dissatisfaction is increasing because of chaos in the implementation of the scheme, Singh said.
Officers are being subjected to the wrath of customers/general public due to short supply of currency notes to the banks, particularly to those in the public sector.
According to Singh, the RBI needs to explain the irregular/inadequate supply of cash to public sector banks while favours are being rendered to private sector banks.
“We demand that RBI provide us city-wise/bank-wise position of cash supplied to public sector and private sector banks on daily basis as well as increase the supply of small-denomination notes.”
Meanwhile, KS Bhat, Vice-President of Syndicate Bank Staff Association affiliated to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, said that vested interests are deliberately spreading rumours about the stated intent and purpose of demonetisation.
He demanded that the RBI release a white paper on cash supply to banks post-demonetisation in order to remove confusion among the public and bank employees at large.
The RBI should also explain to the public the reason for shortage of cash in the immediate aftermath of demonetisation. It should also make public the current position with respect to small denomination notes and distribution of cash.
