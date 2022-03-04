hamburger

Money & Banking

IOB extends ₹1,000 cr loan to JKIDFC

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 04, 2022

Indian Overseas Bank is one of the first public sector banks to lend to JKIDFC.

PSU lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) announced that it has sanctioned a loan of ₹1,000 crore to Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Ltd (JKIDFC)

The sanction is part of the Bank’s business plan to widen credit growth and funding infrastructure development across the nation. The bank has already disbursed ₹500 crore of the sanctioned amount, said a statement 

The loan, guaranteed by the Union Territory of J & K,  is extended towards part funding for the completion of the languishing infrastructure projects in J&K and other new projects that are a priority for the state. IOB is one of the first public sector banks to lend to JKIDFC..

Published on March 04, 2022
Indian Overseas Bank

