Money & Banking

IOB nominated for collection of PM Cares Fund

BL Internet Desk Chennai | Updated on April 09, 2020 Published on April 09, 2020

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has been nominated by the Centre for the collection of funds for the Coronavirus outbreak. The funds will be assigned to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM Cares) Fund.

A statement from IOB said the contributions can be made by RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, Cheques and Demand Drafts drawn in favour of “PM CARES FUND”. Contributions can also be sent directly by Electronic Clearing System (ECS) to the designated Savings Bank Account of PM Cares Fund to Indian Overseas Bank.

All such contributions will be entitled to 100 per cent Income Tax exemption under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act and donors can download a formal contribution receipt from the PM Cares portal after 15 to 20 days of the donation.

 

 

Published on April 09, 2020
coronavirus
Indian Overseas Bank
banking
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Yes Bank to offer Covid-19 cover to customers